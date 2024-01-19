Gordon Mckernan Launches Riding With G Interview Series Featuring Coach Kim Mulkey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

McKernan introduces a new interview series featuring notable local figures, with the inaugural episode spotlighting renowned coach Kim Mulkey.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan announces the release of, "Riding with G ," an interview series aimed at providing a casual platform for conversations with local figures. Evolving from the success of his "Grubbin' with G " podcast series, this new project draws inspiration from James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.The debut episode of "Riding with G" features Kim Mulkey, the coach for the Lady Tigers and a close associate of McKernan. Against the backdrop of Baton Rouge, the episode captures the essence of their partnership, reflected not only in their words but also through their choice of attire – Mulkey sporting McKernan's branded sweatshirt and McKernan proudly wearing a t-shirt featuring Mulkey in one of her signature outfits.As the interview unfolds, topics range from music preferences to Mulkey's affinity for Barq's root beer in the bottle. McKernan hints at future episodes featuring Mulkey's players and his fellow Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partners, ensuring a series filled with diverse and noteworthy guests. The conversation then takes a turn as they discuss basketball.Mulkey touches on the intimate dynamics of the locker room by comparing her team to a family and acknowledging the challenges they face together. She emphasizes the importance of discipline as a coach and shares her commitment to instilling values that extend beyond the basketball court.She reflects on how the Lady Tigers' National Championship victory last year brought well-deserved recognition and respect to college women's basketball. Mulkey excitedly notes the continuation of last season's momentum, with the team achieving sold-out games this year."Riding with G" promises an intimate and casual setting for engaging conversations with some of your favorite local figures. McKernan encourages the community to join him for this ride and many more to come.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

