Breaking Chains: Drug Awareness Education Hub Fights Fentanyl's Deadly Grip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our Kids Depend on Us to Teach them Well

It takes just one pill

Consequences

Saving Our Children Campaign Launches Platform to Educate and Empower Youth

- Tom MonsonLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the disastrous effect of fentanyl on the youth of our country, Tom Monson, Founder of the Saving Our Children Campaign , announced today that they are launching the Drug Awareness Education Hub , a dedicated platform committed to providing vital knowledge about the dangers of drugs and substance abuse. This initiative will empower communities to help young people make informed decisions about drugs to combat the misconception that using drugs is "cool."Monson noted,“So many of our high school students do not understand how dangerous drugs are. A recent survey by American Addiction Centers showed that 62% of them consider using drugs as something 'cool.' Not only that, about half of them don't understand the dangers of heroin, meth, opioids, or ecstasy.”It's the MissionThe Saving Our Children Campaign through the Drug Awareness Education Hub (The Hub) is on a mission to break the cycle of misinformation and inform young people how dangerous drugs are.Monson added,“There's a lot of profit in the drug trade. Dealers and others lie and make drug use look glamorous to get people to try them. I've talked to hundreds of drug addicts, and not one of them told me that they considered that they could become a drug addict when they did drugs for the first time.”The Hub delivers educational material through its comprehensive video library, The Drug-Free Living Video Library.“Our focus is on education, providing youngsters with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about using drugs and other dangerous substances,” Monson said.Community Collaboration: The Hub invites collaboration from educators, law enforcement, drug treatment centers, and community leaders.“To make this work, we have to all get involved because it's not just the treasure we lose to overdose. Drugs and substance abuse cause so much misery. Auto crashes, mental illness, alcohol-related deaths, and so many other horrible things are caused by both illegal and legal drugs and substances.” Monson continued.“That's why we to find a way to work together and create a drug-free future for every youngster. I know we can do it.”Evidence-Based Success: The evidence-based programs have demonstrated positive outcomes. For instance, two years after the release and broadcast of "One Family's Battle," heroin-related deaths were cut by over fifty percent in Oregon.“Prevention works,” Monson added.“Otherwise, why would we tell them to look both ways before they cross the street!”Access for Everyone: As part of their commitment to the campaign to spreading awareness, the Hub is available at no charge for seven days. After that, a small monthly fee is charged to help maintain the site and provide new material.The initial usage will allow families the opportunity to watch videos that have been proven to be effective, making sure they get the right message. Professionals like drug treatment counselors, teachers, and others can access the platform as part of their educational programs."If you sit your kids down and have them watch these videos, they will understand more about the dangers of drugs. You can do that in the 7-day trial.“ Monson said.Quotes from Community Leaders: These videos have been used for years with positive outcomes, and feedback from a diverse group of people. Here are only a couple of comments."A powerful tool that will have a significant, positive impact on those who watch it."- First Lady, Oregon"Excellent job of describing the ease with which a young person can become imprisoned and then destroyed by heroin."- Chief of PoliceOn the Hub's home page, there are dozens of other comments about the effectiveness of the programs.Monson concluded,”We must help every high school kid understand the truth about drugs - they are not cool. They can kill you. I believe this is one of the most important issues affecting young people today."About Tom MonsonTom Monson, Founder of the Saving Our Children Campaign, is an award-winning author and filmmaker and has been producing drug and substance abuse education materials for the past 30 years.

Introducing the Drug Awareness Education HUB