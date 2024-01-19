Trash To Treasure Movement Presents Re-Fashion Show To Benefit Upcycle Center For 2024 Earth Day And Call For Designers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ashley Kurth-ReinhartALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley Kurth-Reinhart : 1/16/2024The Trash to Treasure Movement571-216-7346...The Trash to Treasure Movement presents the Re-Fashion Show to Benefit UpCycle Creative Reuse Center for 2024 Earth Day Weekend and Call for DesignersOn Saturday, April 20, 2024, The Trash to Treasure Movement, a sustainable shopping and creative reuse advocacy resource, will be presenting a sustainable fashion show that will highlight the work of creative reuse fashion designers for 2024 Earth Day weekend. All proceeds of the event will benefit UpCycle Creative Reuse Center and their mission to inspire all people to explore and create by engaging our community in art-making experiences with reuse materials.An online application is available to all interested fashion and accessories designers who use reclaimed materials in their work. To apply, visit: . Deadline to apply is February 20, 2024.The event will take place at The Garden ALX (​​5380 Eisenhower Ave Suite C, Alexandria, VA 22304). Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite secondhand and sustainable outfits and a select number of attendees will be invited to walk the runway in them.For more information about tickets or find out how to be involved, please visit or email Ashley at ....About The Trash to Treasure Movement: Founded in 2020, The Trash to Treasure movement encourages the use of resale clothing and accessories. Their Slow Fashion Ezine features a global community wearing their favorite sustainable outfits, while their Talking Trash with Ash series highlights professionals in creative reuse and sustainable fashion. Ashley Kurth-Reinhart, a creative reuse artist and owner of Paloma Vintage Designs in Springfield, VA, founded the Trash to Treasure Movement, and has built an engaged following that continues to grow exponentially each year.About UpCycle Creative Reuse Center: UpCycle is a community resource for materials, inspiration and ideas. We collect reusable items that are used for arts & crafts and learning purposes. We organize these items and make them available to the public at affordable prices. Our classes and workshops utilize our reuse collection for unique art and exploratory experiences for people of all ages and abilities.

