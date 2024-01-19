Frances Harder, CEO & Author, Fashion For Profit, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Frances Harder , CEO & Author, Fashion For Profit for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Series,.About Fashion For ProfitFrances Harder and her team are dedicated to providing specific world-class education, technical, sourcing, networking, operations, marketing, mentoring and consulting services. Fashion for Profit's global resources offers a platform to connect the resources people need to build a successful fashion business!FFP has the outreach, the connections and the platform to provide industry consultants the connections they are seeking to connect with new prospect clients. We encourage our consultants to present webinars, seminars and podcasts to relate and open multiple avenues from FFP platform.Frances Harder joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Frances Harder discusses the newest offerings of Fashion For Profit, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Frances Harder joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Frances Harder was amazing. The success of Fashion For Profit is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Frances Harder on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Fashion For Profit. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Frances Harder who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Frances Harder”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

