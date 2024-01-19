One Held In Goa For Tearing Banner Of Lord Ram

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Jan 19 (IANS) An individual has been arrested in Goa for allegedly tearing a banner of Lord Ram, the police said on Friday.

The police, however, refused to disclose the identity of the arrested individual, saying the person is a native of Uttar Pradesh.

A banner was displayed at Porvorim in North Goa wishing people for Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.

"We don't intend to create communal tensions. But we will not tolerate such incidents, who come here to create such an issue by hurting our religious sentiments. Police should take action," a local resident said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Karpe said one person has been arrested for allegedly tearing the banner.

"He has confessed to the act. We are investigating the case. However, we can't disclose the name of the accused person," he said.

--IANS

sbk/pgh