DNS Firewall Market

The development of the BFSI segment for DNS firewall solutions is driven by the sector's unique security needs and regulatory requirements.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The DNS Firewall Market Reach USD 785.1 Million by 2032 | Top Players such as -Allied Telesis, Cloudflare & BlueCat Networks. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Rise in implementation of BYOD policy and rise in adoption of Internet of things, drive the growth of the DNS firewall market. However, high dependency on IT infrastructure, and high capital investment is expected to hamper market growth. Nevertheless, use of cloud-based technology in DNS firewall is anticipated to provide lucrative development opportunities for the DNS firewall market during the forecast period.

The global DNS firewall market was valued at USD 151.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 785.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The DNS firewall market is segmented into deployment mode, organization size, end-user, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on end-user the market is categorized into DNS providers, domain name registrars, enterprises, website hosts, and service providers. As per industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, media & entertainment, government, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment attained the highest DNS firewall market size in 2022, owing to the digitizing banking services, increasing vulnerability to cyberattacks, and others. Adoption of DNS analytics plays a critical role in preventing DoS and DNS-related attacks across banks to financial institutions, which are highly targeted by cybercriminals and malware attacks overtime.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global DNS firewall market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the growing on-premises DNS firewall solutions incorporating advanced threat detection technologies, such as machine learning and behavioral analytics, to enhance their security capabilities. However, the virtual appliance segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for managed DNS security services in the Asia-Pacific region. Many organizations prefer outsourcing DNS security to specialized providers to enhance their security posture while focusing on core business operations.

The key players profiled in the DNS firewall market analysis are IBM, EfficientIP, Comodo Group Inc., Allied Telesis Inc., Digicert, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., BlueCat Networks, Cloudflare, Inc., F5, Inc., and Infoblox. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the DNS firewall industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

➢ The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in cyberattacks as cybercriminals sought to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the sudden shift to remote work and increased online activity. This surge in cyber threats, including DNS-based attacks, has driven up the demand for DNS firewall solutions.

➢ Overall, the pandemic accelerated the migration of IT resources to the cloud. As organizations transitioned to cloud-based services and infrastructure, the need for DNS security solutions, particularly cloud-based DNS firewalls, increased.

