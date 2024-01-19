West-MEC Students Excelled In First Semester

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLENDALE,

Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC ), a career and technical education school district serving 45,000 students across its four campuses and 49 high schools in the West Valley, is proud to report exceptional attendance and academic achievement in its fall semester.

Student learning, retention, attendance, and credential data is collected through each semester. In Fall 2023, the percentage of students excelling in these categories increased across the board.

More than two-thirds of central program students have already earned at least one industry-recognized certificate for a total of 2,812 credentials - up more than 35% as compared to last year at this time. Over half of the credentials earned are required or preferred by employers of each program's respective fields.

Additionally, 100% of students enrolled in programs at West-MEC's central campus earned credit during the fall semester, with 99% achieving a C or better.

"West-MEC provides students with the technical and professional skills to realize their career dreams and achieve economic independence. This responsibility is too important to leave to chance; the district's learning system includes sophisticated metrics to track continual student progress," said West-MEC Assistant Superintendent Stephen Weltsch.

Attendance rates also boasted impressive numbers, with 95% of students having less than ten absences, 71% less than five, and 15% of students with zero absences. These high attendance rates are a true testament to West-MEC's staff and its students' engagement, commitment, and passion for the program they are in.

Weltsch added, "even though we are only halfway through the school year, these are phenomenal achievements by West-MEC's students."

About West-MEC:

West-MEC is a career technical education public school district focusing solely on innovative career and technical education (CTE) programs that prepare students to enter the workforce and pursue continuing education. West-MEC CTE programs provide students opportunities to earn college credit and industry credentials. West-MEC serves more than 45,000 students from 49 high schools across 3,800 square miles in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix Metropolitan area. West-MEC now also offers adult education programs. Visit

for more information about West-MEC's career-driven education opportunities, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

