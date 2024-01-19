(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sentencing Stats Logo

Federal Sentencing Analytics Platform

SentencingStats Receives Founder Grant from Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

- Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SentencingStats , a leading provider of federal sentencing analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for sentencing analysis, is proud to announce that it has been selected for a founder grant from Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a global program that helps early-stage companies scale their businesses.

The grant consists of approximately $50,000 in licenses and services, including $25,000 in Azure credits, $2,500 in Open AI credits, 50 Microsoft 365 pro seats, 10 Power BI pro seats, and an array of data and artificial intelligence technologies.

The grant also includes access to a mentor's program that connects startups with dozens of Microsoft advisers, providing unlimited 1:1 meetings for guidance on technology, artificial intelligence, business strategy, and marketing.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and couldn't come at a better time,” said SentencingStats Chief Executive Officer, Darren Kramer.“This grant will enable us to accelerate our roadmap, expand our data warehouse, fully automate our API, and empower half a dozen artificial intelligence initiatives.”

Not only will the grant advance Sentencing Stats' technical and strategic goals, it will also support a long-planned social justice program, aimed at quantifying bias in the court system.

What's more, once Sentencing Stats reaches certain milestones, it will become eligible for the next tier of the program, consisting of $150,000 in licenses and services.

About Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a global program dedicated to helping startups successfully scale their companies. The program supports qualifying startups across four pillars: technology, go-to-market, community, and funding. Microsoft Startups provides startups with free access to industry-leading AI services, expert guidance, and the essential technology needed to build a future-proofed startup. To learn more, visit Microsoft Startups.

About SentencingStats, Inc.

SentencingStats is an AI-driven platform that provides federal sentencing analytics to legal professionals and stakeholders. The platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to produce sentencing forecasts, insights, and trends from its data warehouse, containing billions of data points across over 1.5 million Federal criminal cases. The company was founded in 2019 by former staff attorney to the U.S. Sentencing Commission Mark H. Allenbaugh and SaaS pioneer Darren Kramer. To learn more, visit SentencingStats. We are proud to be a trusted resource for Forbes Magazine, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Law 360.

Darren kramer

SentencingStats, Inc.

+1 855-778-8654

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Sentencing Stats Federal Sentencing Statistics and Analytics