Marvin And Aleah Montague, Founders Of Meat The Mushroom, Set To Make Waves On ABC's Shark Tank

- Marvin Montague Jr. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamic husband and wife duo, Marvin Montague and Aleah Montague are taking the plant-based culinary industry by storm with their innovative Black-owned vegan meat alternative company,“Meat the Mushroom .” Their innovative mushroom creation“Shroomacon ,” a plant-based alternative to pork, beef, and turkey bacon, promises consumers a delectable, health-conscious, and guilt-free experience.What sets Shroomacon apart from mainstream meat options is its unique composition-soy and gluten-free, crafted from only five wholesome ingredients, primarily focusing on mushrooms. The groundbreaking result satisfies taste buds and aligns with the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable at-home and restaurant dining options.Founded in May 2021, and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland,“Meat the Mushroom” was born from the revolutionary inventiveness of Marvin and Aleah. Marvin's decision to embrace veganism wasn't simply a dietary shift, it was a life-changing choice fueled by a deep desire for overall wellness. From overcoming a lifelong battle with asthma to reversing early heart disease, his story is a testament to the transformative power of a plant-based lifestyle.“Believe it or not, I created Shroomacon by accident! After seeing how impactful switching to a plant-based diet was on my health, I had a revelation. I wanted to open a restaurant, and while creating the recipe for meat alternatives that didn't use soy, I created Shroomacon. Bacon was one of the hardest and last things I gave up on my journey to veganism. Being able to give fellow vegans, vegetarians, and healthy eaters a taste rivaling pork bacon without all the bad stuff is exciting.” - Marvin Montague Jr.The journey of“Meat the Mushroom” reaches a pinnacle as Marvin and Aleah are set to appear on Season 15 of ABC's entrepreneurial hit reality show, Shark Tank on January 26, 2024. This platform gives the couple a unique opportunity to showcase the company's potential and the impact of“Shroomacon” to a global food audience and culinary market.I have to be honest, I still can't believe it's happening! Shark Tank has been one of our favorite shows for years. I've learned so much about entrepreneurship just from watching, so to be able to pitch the Sharks was a real "pinch me" moment. Aside from the opportunity to gain a partner with so much business experience as well as funding to help companies grow faster, being on a national stage like Shark Tank means a lot to small businesses. We've known for a while that you can have your bacon, and eat it too. So grateful to Shark Tank for the opportunity to spread this information to a wider audience! - Aleah MontaguePrior to their television debut, Meat the Mushroom garnered attention and high praise from influential figures in the entertainment industry. Notable celebrity endorsements include esteemed best-selling author and Emmy award-winning vegan advocate, Tabitha Brown, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, and award-winning fashion designer, June Ambrose. Their positive reviews emphasize the universal appeal and quality of“Shroomacon.”The Montagues invite fellow foodies to join the Meat the Mushroom family on Instagram: @MeatTheMushroom. Shroomacon is available for purchase online nationwide and is available in select markets in multiple cities.The store locator can be found here: pages/store-locator-1For media inquiries please contact, Clorissa Wright: ...

