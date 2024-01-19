Anti-Obesity Market Overview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experiencing remarkable expansion, the anti-obesity market is poised to surge from $3.38 billion in 2023 to $3.76 billion in 2024, boasting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth momentum is anticipated to persist, reaching $5.64 billion by 2028, maintaining a robust CAGR of 10.7%.

Drivers Fueling Market Growth:

The prevalence rate of obesity is escalating globally, emerging as a significant public health concern. By 2030, it is estimated that over 1 billion people will grapple with obesity, fueled by factors such as increased consumption of processed and unhealthy foods, sedentary lifestyles, and insufficient awareness of obesity-related risks. This trend is expected to propel the demand for anti-obesity drugs, contributing to the anti-obesity market's rapid growth.

Rising Geriatric Population as a Growth Catalyst:

The expanding geriatric population, typically aged 65 and older, is set to drive the growth of the anti-obesity drugs market. Elderly individuals, especially those with diabetes, face an elevated risk of obesity due to reduced physical activity and compromised blood circulation. With projections indicating a significant rise in the global elderly population, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is expected to surge.

Key Players Shaping the Market Landscape:

Major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S are pivotal in driving market dynamics. These key players contribute through innovative products, strategic collaborations, and a focus on addressing the evolving healthcare needs associated with obesity.

Innovations in Product Offerings:

Companies in the anti-obesity drugs market are actively pursuing product innovations, exemplified by Eli Lilly and Company's launch of Mounjaro (tirzepatide). This injectable anti-obesity drug, approved by the FDA, caters to adults struggling with obesity, offering a valuable solution to achieve weight loss goals, particularly for those with type 2 diabetes.

Strategic Collaborations for Market Strength:

Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are becoming increasingly prevalent in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, the collaboration between Evotec AG and Novo Nordisk aims to discover and develop drug molecules to treat metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes, reinforcing the industry's commitment to launching safe and effective drugs in the market.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation:

North America dominates the anti-obesity market in 2023, while the Middle East is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

The antiobesity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Peripherally acting anti obesity drugs, Centrally acting anti obesity drugs

2) By Type: Prescription Drugs (Rx), OTC Drugs

3) By Medication: Monotherapies, Polytherapies

Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Antiobesity Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on antiobesity market size, antiobesity market drivers and trends, antiobesity market major players, competitors' revenues, antiobesity market positioning, and antiobesity market growth across geographies. The antiobesity market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

