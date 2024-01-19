UPVOTE SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR 2024 SXSW PITCH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Upvote to showcase AI-powered political information outlet in the Entertainment, Media, and Content category

- Zack Krawiec, CEO + cofounderDES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Upvote, Inc. , the AI-enabled political information outlet that creates trustworthy, scalable relationships between voters and politicians at a fraction of the current cost, was selected as a finalist in the Entertainment, Media, and Content category for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch (formerly SXSW Accelerator).SXSW Pitch, presented by KPMG, is the marquee event of South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference Festivals (March 8 - 16, 2024), where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 670 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2024, Upvote was selected among the 45 finalists spanning nine separate categories.The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference Festivals, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2024 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 10, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored in Salon H on the sixth floor of the Hilton Hotel.Upvote, Inc. will present among four other companies in the Entertainment, Media, and Content category on Sunday, March 10th.“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share our vision for offering trustworthy, verifiable information in politics at such a scale. As we get deeper into the 2024 campaign cycle, it's becoming clear that the need for transparency and a safeguard against manipulative messaging is immediate. We're excited to continue our work to tackle this problem head-on.” said co-founder Zack KrawiecUpvote is an AI-enabled political information outlet that creates trustworthy, scalable relationships between voters and politicians at a fraction of the current cost. The company was founded in Des Moines in 2023 and is the first company to represent Des Moines in 16 years of SXSW.About UpvoteUpvote is a technology platform that connects voters and the politicians who represent them, bypassing attack ads and rebuilding trust in democracy. UpVote uses AI to filter and deliver verified news and information to voters, screening out misinformation campaigns. Using“know your customer” practices borrowed from finance, it directly connects politicians and verified constituents, allowing voters to compete on a level playing field with special interests and empowering them to influence political outcomes.About SXSWSXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2024 will take place March 9 - 10, 2024, in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw. To register for the event, please visit sxsw/attend.

Andrew Andrew

Communications Partners, LLC

+1 305-954-7571

...ners

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram