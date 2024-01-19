Agromin Receives $10 Million Grant From Calrecycle To Turn Food Waste And Yard Waste Into Compost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bill Camarillo, Agromin CEOOXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agromin , California's largest organic waste recycler, received a $10 million grant from CalRecycle's Organics Grant Program to help communities turn more of their food waste and yard waste into compost.CalRecycle's Organics Grant Program is a statewide effort to expand and build new organic recycling facilities, allowing more waste to be recycled instead of ending up in landfills where it emits greenhouse gases.“The grant funds will help Agromin move forward on expanding our composting facility at Limoneira Ranch in Santa Paula,” says Bill Camarillo, Agromin CEO.“We're currently processing over one million tons of organic waste a year. Once the expansion is complete, we'll be able to boost that amount to almost 300,000.” Agromin's site sits on 15 acres and accepts only yard waste. Plans are for it to expand to 70 acres and receive food waste as well.A push to increase organic waste recycling and the use of recycled organic products accelerated under California Senate Bill 1383. The bill requires that the amount of green waste placed in landfills be reduced by 75 percent by 2025 from 2014 levels. Jurisdictions are required to obtain recycled organic products (such as compost and mulch) made from green waste that would otherwise end up in landfills. These materials can then be used in public areas and by farmers, landscapers and residents.In 2021, Agromin launched CaliforniaCompost to help California jurisdictions assess, procure and track recycled organic waste product usage to comply with California SB 1383.“Agromin is working with jurisdictions around the state to help them comply with SB 1383 procurement requirements,” says Camarillo.“With our expanded operations, jurisdictions will be well-positioned to meet their procurement goals by working with Agromin and our CalifornaiCompost platform.”About Agromin:Agromin, headquartered in Oxnard, Calif., is the largest organics recycler in the state. Agromin manufactures earth-friendly soil products for farmers, government entities, landscapers and gardeners and serves over 200 California communities. It works with jurisdictions throughout the state to support their fulfillment of SB 1383 procurement needs. Each year, Agromin receives more than 1 million tons of organic material and then uses a safe, natural and sustainable process to recycle the material into more than 300 eco-friendly soil products for landscape, agriculture, consumer and energy markets. The results are more vigorous and healthier plants and gardens, and on the conservation side, the opportunity to close the recycling loop, allowing more room in landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Agromin is a U.S. Composting Council Composter of the Year recipient. For more information, go to .

