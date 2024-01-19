               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Vastned Belgium: Refinancing Of The Existing Credit Lines


1/19/2024 12:15:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned Belgium is pleased to announce that the refinancing of the existing credit lines has been finalized.

Full press release:


Attachment

  • Refinancing of the existing credit lines

