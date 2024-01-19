Lutheran Social Services And City Of San Bernardino Partner To Receive $35 Million Homekey Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An aerial view of the San Bernardino Wellness Campus

Exterior View of San Bernardino Campus

Interview rendering of the San Bernardino Wellness Campus interior

Governor Gavin Newsome announced this week that the funding will build interim housing for homeless operated by Lutheran Social Services of Southern California

- Dr. LaSharnda BeckwithORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that Lutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) - a leading provider of social services programs in Southern California – in partnership with the City of San Bernardino, will receive a $35 million Homekey grant to build a comprehensive facility for individuals experiencing homelessness, low-income populations and those with complex health and social service needs.The new San Bernadino Community Wellness Campus, to be located at the existing LSSSC campus on G Street, will provide 140 modular housing units with an onsite health clinic, case management, behavioral health treatment, job training and placement, rehabilitation services and long-term housing assistance. Project partner and developer Dignity Moves estimates a completion date of spring 2025.“The San Bernardino Community Wellness Campus is the result of many days and months of analysis and planning culminating in the announcement today. We are grateful to the City of San Bernardino and Dignity Moves, who are true partners with whom we are blessed to share this transformative journey. This coalition amplifies our impact, allowing us to address the pressing need for interim housing in the area, said Dr. LaSharnda Beckwith, President and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Southern California.Project Homekey was launched in 2020 as an extension of Project Roomkey which provided emergency motel rooms during the pandemic. The statewide effort to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness is funded by the Federal American Rescue Plan (ARPA) passed by Congress in 2021.“One of the main goals of ARPA was to help ensure that everyone in our community could have a roof over their heads,” said Congressman Pete Aguilar, who represents the San Bernardino area.“I'm proud that nearly $35 million is coming to the City of San Bernardino to help tackle the housing crisis.”Licensed in six counties, Lutheran Social Services provides local programs, case management and initiatives including ending homelessness, supporting victims of violence, feeding the hungry, supporting mental health recovery, connecting with seniors and mentoring youth.For more information about Lutheran Social Services Southern California visit, or call (714) 685-1800 ext. 1238.About Lutheran Social Services of Southern CaliforniaLutheran Social Services of Southern California (LSSSC) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable families and individuals in Southern California for 78 years. LSSSC is a social ministry organization with Lutheran Services of America, one of the largest health and human service networks in America. Partners and funders include the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, U.S. Departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development and Health and Human Services. LSSSC dates back to 1944 when a handful of congregants from Lutheran churches in San Diego began providing services and resources to veterans returning home. This group joined with like-minded congregants in Los Angeles and formed Lutheran Social Services in 1946. Today, LSSSC employs close to 200 caring and dedicated staff delivering more than 30 programs across six counties that embrace, equip and empower vulnerable individuals in Southern California.

Barbara J Kimler

Barbara Kimler PR

+1 949-521-4962

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Capital Campaign: Community Wellness Campus