Vibrant Occasions Introduces The Top Wedding Catering Trends For 2024

Vibrant Occasions Unveils Top Wedding Catering Trends for 2024 on Their Blog

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Occasions , a central Arkansas-based catering company, is excited to announce the release of their highly anticipated blog post on the top wedding catering trends for 2024. With the wedding industry constantly evolving, Vibrant Occasions has curated a list of innovative concepts that are set to take the wedding world by storm in the coming years.

"As we unveil the hottest culinary trends for 2024, we are thrilled to offer engaged couples the opportunity to infuse their wedding celebrations with delectable flavors, personalized touches, and innovative dining concepts. Our goal is to help create a year filled with delectable delights and unforgettable festivities for all our clients," says managing partner at Vibrant Occasions, Mary Krikorian.

Elevated comfort food, grazing tables, personalized menus, and small plate stations are just a few of the trends that will be explored in the blog post. These concepts offer a unique twist on traditional wedding catering, providing couples with the opportunity to personalize their menu and create a memorable dining experience for their guests.

One of the most exciting trends to look out for is interactive food stations. These stations allow guests to customize their meals and interact with the chefs, adding an element of entertainment to the dining experience. Late-night snacks are also gaining popularity, providing guests with a delicious treat to keep them energized and dancing all night long.

Vibrant Occasions is also highlighting the importance of incorporating local and seasonal cuisine into wedding menus. With a focus on sustainability and supporting local businesses, couples can now choose from a variety of farm to table and fusion cuisine options. Plant-based menus are also on the rise, catering to the growing demand for vegetarian and vegan options.

Other trends to watch out for include plated dinners, family style dining, post-wedding brunch, and street food. These concepts offer a unique and memorable dining experience for guests, making the wedding celebration even more special.

Vibrant Occasions' blog post on the top wedding catering trends for 2024 is a must-read for couples planning their big day. With these innovative concepts, Vibrant Occasions is setting the bar high for wedding catering and helping couples create a truly unforgettable experience for their guests. To learn more, visit their website and check out the blog post now:

“As couples prepare to tie the knot in 2024, they can explore the myriad of ways to craft a wedding menu that embodies their vision and leaves a lasting impression on their guests. Whether it's an intimate gathering or a grand affair, the experts at Vibrant Occasions are here to help create a year filled with delectable delights and unforgettable festivities,” says director of community and vendor relations at Vibrant Occasions, Leah Seale.

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner's Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor's Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio's Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge's surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

