WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL IMPLORES TECHPRECISION TO GIVE ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE IN VOTAW PRECISION TECHNOLOGIES TRANSACTION

Source: Bloomberg

January 19, 2024

Wynnefield Capital Demands TechPrecision's Board to Commit That Stockholders Will Vote on the Votaw Transaction

Dear Board of Directors,

Wynnefield Capital and its affiliates (collectively, "Wynnefield") own 393,857 shares of common stock, or 4.5%, of TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ: TPCS ) ("TechPrecision" or the "Company") as of December 31, 2023. Wynnefield is TechPrecision's largest institutional stockholder, according to Bloomberg.

In its first public letter on December 7, 2023, Wynnefield asked the company to hold a public conference call to explain the proposed acquisition of Votaw Precision Technologies. After receiving no response to this very reasonable request, on December 19, 2023, we publicly questioned

why the board was unwilling to disclose the transaction's funding strategy. TechPrecision has given just a generalized response with no material details. Wynnefield remains alarmed by this Board of Directors' disregard for its duties to ALL stockholders, the uncertainty it has created and its contribution to stockholder value destruction.

TechPrecision's board has not earned stockholder trust to approve at its sole discretion, under any circumstance, the proposed Votaw transaction.

The claim "the board is unanimous in support of the acquisition" should not be reason to circumvent stockholder interests to weigh in and vote on a proposed transformational acquisition. Just when unfavorable voting results were reported following the September 12, 2023, annual meeting of stockholders, the board was approving the execution of a letter of intent with Votaw knowing that the potential acquisition could cause significant dilution to existing TechPrecision stockholders.

Wynnefield is at a total loss why the company would not engage immediately with its shareholders. We intend to carefully monitor the inevitable dilutive capital raise to ensure equal access opportunity for all shareholders. Wynnefield has operated for over 30 years and never witnessed anything quite this bizarre.

Wynnefield Capital demands accountability given the destruction of stockholder capital. It is time this board and management ADMIT their shortcomings and publicly ENGAGE with stockholders. TPCS stockholder returns are clearly a disaster on an absolute and relative basis.

No matter how you look at it, TechPrecision's board has caused great harm. The track record is as follows:



Stockholder reaction to TechPrecision's press release on January 8, 2024. TPCS shares DECLINED by 14.7% to $4.46 per-share on Monday, January 8, 2024, from $5.23 per-share on Friday, January 5, 2024 – an immediate, one-day reaction to the company's press release.

Stockholder reaction since TechPrecision's proposed Votaw acquisition on November 29, 2023. TPCS shares DECLINED by 37.8% to $4.04 per-share on January 18, 2024, from $6.50 per-share on November 29, 2023.

2024 YTD TPCS share performance. TPCS shares DECLINED by 22.0% on a 2024 YTD basis as of January 18, 2024, hitting a new 52-week low of $4.04 per-share and the lowest closing price since $4.00 per-share on April 9, 2019 – almost 5 years ago!

2023 TPCS share performance. TPCS shares DECLINED by 37.4% in 2023. The Russell Micro Index increased by 7.7% in 20231. TPCS share performance since STADCO acquisition. TPCS shares DECLINED by 31.3% for the period from TechPrecision's STADCO acquisition close on August 25, 2021, to January 18, 2024.

Source: Bloomberg data.