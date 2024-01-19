Volvo Car Canada On Site At The Interior Design Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Volvo Recharge Lounge showcases the brand's values and Scandinavian foundations through inspired design: simplicity, well-being and natural sources

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Car Canada launches the Volvo Recharge Lounge at the Interior Design Show (IDS). The space was designed with sustainability in mind, reflecting the brand's core ethos and commitments. Volvo Car's design approach reinterprets luxury as the brand looks to the future with a keen focus on materials that elevate functional design. Excess and conventional fabrics are replaced with materials from natural, recycled and renewable sources, with circularity prioritized. These essential qualities can be found within the Volvo Recharge Lounge, along with the brand's roster of vehicles available for test drives at IDS. Running from January 20-21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, IDS celebrates and promotes the best in global and Canadian design.



Volvo Recharge Lounge

Inspired by clean lines and organic textiles, the lounge features contemporary Scandinavian furnishings from Gus* Modern and Stylegarage. The fabric drapery showcased in the exhibit will be repurposed and contributed back into the local design community to maximize its lifecycle and reduce environmental impact. A fleet of Volvo vehicles (including the Volvo XC90 T8, C40 and XC40 Recharge) are available for guests to take out for a test drive around Toronto's downtown core throughout the weekend.

Inspired Design

A focus on materials that feel good and do good are foundations of Volvo Cars' design approach. In 2024 this commitment reaches new heights with the introduction of two new fully electric models: the Volvo EX90 seven-seat flagship SUV and the company's smallest ever SUV, the Volvo EX30.

Both vehicles offer progressive Nordico upholstery, created from textiles made from recycled products such as PET bottles, as well as bio-attributed polymer from forests in Sweden and Finland, setting a new standard for premium interior design.

The Volvo EX90 and EX30 will allow you to choose from distinct interior 'rooms' - each expression including a thoughtful selection of colour, upholstery and material finish. Responsible design is embedded in the heart of each room, with a variety of recycled and renewable materials incorporated; including wood, denim, flax and wool. With the introduction of the EX90 and EX30, Volvo Cars now has four fully electric vehicles as part of their lineup, all available with Volvo Cars' One Price Promise.

Sustainability Ambitions

By 2030, Volvo plans to be a fully electric car company and is currently making excellent progress. In 2023, sales for Recharge models - those with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain – made up 35 per cent of Volvo Car Canada's overall sales.

The global brand is also striving for the following targets by 2030:



Reduce its CO2 emissions per car by 75 per cent (compared to 2018 levels).

Reduce energy usage in its operations per average car by 40 per cent (compared to 2018 levels).

Reach 30 per cent average recycled content across its fleet, with new car models having at least 35 per cent recycled content.

Reduce water use in its operations by 50 per cent average per car (compared to 2018 levels). At least 99 per cent of all waste from its operations to be either reused or recycled.



By 2040, Volvo aims to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions and be a fully circular business.

