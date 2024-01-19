Herbal Medicine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Herbal Medicine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the herbal medicine market size is predicted to reach $319.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the herbal medicine market is due to the increasing use of herbal products in the pharmaceutical Industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest herbal medicine market share. Major players in the herbal medicine market include Bayer AG, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dabur Ltd., NOW Foods, Boiron Group, Nature's Sunshine Products, Emami Ltd., Ricola AG, Young Living Essential Oils.

Herbal Medicine Market Segments

.By Product: Capsules And Tablets, Powders, Extracts, Syrups, Other Products

.By Category: Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Herbal Beauty Products

.By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce

.By Application: Pharmaceutical And Nutraceutical, Food And Beverages, Personal Care And Beauty Products

.By Geography: The global herbal medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Herbal medicine refers to using plants to treat illness and improve overall health and well-being. Herbal medicines improve health, prevent disease, and treat diseases using plant roots, stems, leaves, blossoms, or seeds.

The main products of herbal medicine include capsules and tablets, powders, extracts, syrups, and others. Herbal pharmaceuticals refer to the branch of pharmaceutical science that focuses on the development, production, and utilization of pharmaceutical products derived from herbal or botanical sources. They are classified based on category into herbal pharmaceuticals, herbal functional beverages, herbal dietary supplements, and herbal beauty products that are distributed through various channels including hospitals, retail pharmacies and e-commerce. These are applied in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, food and beverages, personal care and beauty products

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Herbal Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Herbal Medicine Market Trends And Strategies

4. Herbal Medicine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Herbal Medicine Market Size And Growth

......

27. Herbal Medicine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Herbal Medicine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

