New Beginning Church Continues To Shine As A Beacon Of Hope In Rockland

New Beginning Church, a cornerstone of the Clarence-Rockland community since 2009, is unwavering in its dedication to community service.

Having acquired the former Club Powers building in September 2022, the church diligently upholds its role as a beacon of hope during these challenging times.

A hub for various local non-profit organizations, New Beginning Church proudly hosts Rockland Food Bellies, the Drive Test, and extends support to local seniors' residences and schools in case of emergencies. The church has recently been approached to provide assistance to an organization focused on aiding those challenged with mental health.

Beyond regular worship services for families, New Beginning Church actively engages in the community's well-being. Weekly programs for children on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings, a vibrant youth group on Friday nights, and the initiation of a soup kitchen in March 2024 showcase the church's commitment to addressing the diverse needs of Rockland residents.

In an effort to further contribute to the community, New Beginning Church is planning to host a community garage sale on May 20th, 2024.

Residents are invited to connect with New Beginning Church, a place where the spirit of community thrives, fostering compassion and support for those in need.

