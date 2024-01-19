               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stock Markets To Observe Trading Holiday On Jan 22


1/19/2024 12:00:13 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Stock exchanges will observe trading holiday on January 22 in Equity, Equity Derivatives, SLB Segment.

BSE cited a notification of Maharashtra General Administration Department dated January 19 regarding declaration of public holiday on January 22 and RBI press release regarding public holiday on January 22 under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1981.

BSE said it shall conduct regular trading session as per regular timings on Saturday on January 20 from its primary site (PR) in Equity, SLB and Equity derivatives segment.

There will be no intra-day switchover from PR site to DR site.

Earlier, exchanges had planned a Special Live trading session on Saturday, January 20, with intraday switch over to DR site.

--IANS

biz/san/

MENAFN19012024000231011071ID1107743311

