Professional Beauty Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Professional Beauty Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the professional beauty services market size is predicted to reach $291.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the professional beauty services market is due to the expanding beauty and cosmetics industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest professional beauty services market share . Major players in the professional beauty services market include L'Oreal Group., Ulta Beauty Inc., Sephora, Beiersdorf AG, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., Matrix, Fantastic Sams Holding Corp., Great Clips Inc.

Professional Beauty Services Market Segments

.By Service Platform: Spa And Beauty Centers, Dermatological And Cosmetic Centers, Beauty Institutes, Other Service Platforms

.By Service: Haircare Services, Skincare Services, Nail Care Services, Makeup And Cosmetics Services, Spa And Wellness Services, Other Services

.By Consumer Group: Male, Female

.By Age Group: Below 20 Years, 20 – 45 Years, Above 45 Years

.Booking Type: Online, Offline

.By Geography: The global professional beauty services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Professional beauty services refer to various specialized services that offer a variety of cosmetic treatments and services for men and women. These services are often provided in salons, spas, or other beauty facilities, by skilled and authorized members of the beauty industry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Professional Beauty Services Market Characteristics

3. Professional Beauty Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Professional Beauty Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Professional Beauty Services Market Size And Growth

......

27. Professional Beauty Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Professional Beauty Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

