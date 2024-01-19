Changes Healing Center Expands Treatment Options For Arizona And The US With Aetna And Unitedhealthcare Rehab Coverage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- A spokesperson for Changes Healing CenterPHOENIX, AZ, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a transformative move to enhance accessibility to addiction and dual diagnosis treatment, Changes Healing Center proudly announces the expansion of treatment options for Arizona residents, now accepting Aetna and UnitedHealthcare coverage. As a Joint Commission-accredited facility, Changes Healing Center has been at the forefront of providing exceptional care for individuals grappling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.Meeting the Evolving Needs of the CommunityWith a steadfast commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the community, Changes Healing Center takes a bold step in widening its treatment accessibility."We are excited to expand our treatment options and accept Aetna and UnitedHealthcare plans. Our mission at Changes Healing Center is to provide compassionate and evidence-based care to those struggling with mental health and addiction. By accepting Aetna and UnitedHealthcare insurance plans, we can reach more individuals and help them on their journey towards healing and recovery," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center.Changes Healing Center's expansion of treatment options is a significant step towards addressing the growing need for quality mental health and addiction treatment in Arizona and nationwide.Expanding Treatment Options: Aetna and UnitedHealthcare CoverageThe expansion of insurance types accepted to include Aetna insurance for treatment and UnitedHealthcare rehab coverage and benefits is a strategic move by Changes Healing Center to broaden the reach of its services. Individuals covered by these insurance providers can now benefit from the center's multidisciplinary approach to addiction treatment, encompassing medical, psychological, and holistic interventions.Breaking Down Barriers to Quality Care in Arizona and BeyondBy accepting Aetna and UnitedHealthcare coverage for drug and alcohol rehab support , Changes Healing Center actively breaks down financial barriers that may hinder individuals from seeking the help they need. This strategic decision aligns with the center's mission to make high-quality addiction and dual diagnosis treatment accessible to a broader segment of the Arizona population.A Compassionate Vision for the FutureAs Changes Healing Center expands its treatment options and continues to accept the AHCCCS form of Arizona Medicaid for addiction treatment , it envisions a future where individuals facing addiction and dual diagnosis challenges can readily access evidence-based, compassionate care. The inclusion of Aetna and UnitedHealthcare coverage marks a significant milestone in the center's journey toward making a positive impact on those suffering from alcohol and substance use disorders.About Changes Healing CenterChanges Healing Center is a distinguished addiction treatment facility located in Phoenix, Arizona. Holding accreditation from the Joint Commission, the center is committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals dealing with addiction and dual diagnosis. They invite those interested in enrollment in their programs to reach out directly by phone to their warm and welcoming Admissions staff.

