Ztransform Taps Industry Veteran Paul Catterson For General Manager Role

- Erik Utter - Founder, ZTransformSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading technology solutions provider, ZTransform , is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Catterson to the role of General Manager. In this elevated position, Catterson will be responsible for the development and execution of company initiatives and the management of project operations toward the successful completion of all client engagements.Catterson joined ZTransform in early 2023 as VP of Strategy to focus on market expansion and growth of the organization's existing verticals, as well as overseeing the company rebrand .“Paul's promotion to GM was a natural and necessary progression within ZTransform,” says Ben Wolk, managing partner at ZTransform.“His extensive industry experience in various organizations, from small start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, brings remarkable perspective to the team and the company.”Prior to joining ZTransform, Catterson held leadership positions in systems integration, 24-hour media operations, and media business consulting. His multi-disciplined career path has led Catterson to experience the industry from many different perspectives – as a supplier through to end user – and at multiple levels within several organizational models. His previous roles include Senior Director & GM, Content Services for Comcast Technology Solutions, and VP of Solutions at Diversified.“Organizational growth in a manner that benefits our clientele and company alike requires precision in all aspects of the business,” says Catterson.“But what reinforces my decision-making is my confidence in the people that ZTransform has assembled over the last several years, and this last year in particular. It's a remarkably bright, dedicated, and tireless team that made my decision to move into this role incredibly easy.”ZTransform provides planning, design, integration and launch services for some of the most sophisticated multimedia environments in the world, both large and small. The company serves clients in the broadcast, corporate media, education, and government sectors, with an increasing growth in sports venue technology.“Paul's leadership in the GM role will aid company ownership and the front-line project team members in focusing more deliberately on their essential roles during this high growth phase,” says ZTransform founder, Erik Utter.“He will become the effective 'pivot point' for all day-to-day activity while supporting the continuation of our business's development. We can't think of a better person to place in this role.”The ZTransform team comprises of both highly qualified technical individuals and experienced operation-led personnel, providing expertise in both deployments and in-chair operations.“The pairing of these skills is what ZTransform prides itself on as a differentiator in the marketplace,” concludes CattersonTo learn more about ZTransform, visit ztransform .Images courtesy of ZTransform

