Bay Atlantic Symphony Features Composer George Walker's Lyric For Strings This Weekend

Pulitzer prize winning Composer George Walker's Lyric for Strings is featured in this weekend's Bay Atlantic Symphony concerts.

Jed Gaylin guiding the musicians before a recent performance of the Bay Atlantic Symphony.

Maestro Jed Gaylin spoke with Walker when the Symphony last performed the piece in 2012

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "A passionate, sincere and brilliant musician.” That's how Bay Atlantic Symphony 's Maestro Jed Gaylin described American Composer George Walker when quoted in his New York Times obituary.

Walker's Lyric for Strings is featured in Bay Atlantic Symphony's Strings; Carnival Season Serenade this weekend. Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland on Saturdays at 3 pm and at 2 pm Sundays at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center in Galloway Township.

According to Gaylin, the piece "has an immediacy and melodic sweep, but also an intimacy that draws the listener in.” It is Walker's most performed composition and the first string quartet he composed in a long acclaimed career. He wrote it in 1946 while he was a graduate student at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and dedicated it to Melvina King, his grandmother, a former slave.

American Composer George Whitefield Chadwick composed the Concert's second piece Serenade for Strings in Boston in 1890 in line with his popular New England folk style.

Antonin Dvořák's Serenade concludes the Concert. Written in five short movements, this energetic piece for strings flows naturally with a sense of urgency.

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, . Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations..

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts company and education organization of the region with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants, and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. For more information visit or contact Lisa Simon at ... or 856.857.6555 x22.

