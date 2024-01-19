The Secret To Smoother, Tighter Skin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aging, weight changes, acne, and injuries can lead to visible impacts on our face, including sagging, scars, and wrinkles. Dealing with these skin issues can be challenging and significantly affect our confidence. The good news is that effective solutions are available. As a Nashville medical spa owner and advanced nurse injector, I've seen firsthand how aesthetic treatments and proper skin care can boost an individual's self-esteem .

While many skincare products or medspa treatments claim to work wonders, you will probably need more than just one solution to reach your ultimate skincare goals. At Nash Injections by Hannah, we strongly advocate for a personalized approach that integrates a combination of treatments. For our clients, this tailored, multi-modal skincare plan has resulted in genuine transformations in their skin health.

A Multimodal Approach to Skin Transformation

For skin tightening, scar reduction,

hyperpigmentation, and overall improvement to tone and texture, I have seen incredible results using the following comprehensive, multi-step treatment plan that includes medical-grade skincare products, microneedling, chemical peels, and injectables (dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers).

Step 1: Medical-Grade Skincare Protocol

Medical-grade skincare

is a crucial first step to prepping the skin barrier for medical-grade treatments. It is essential to have a strong skin barrier to maximize your treatment results. Continuing a skincare protocol during and after treatments will ensure ongoing skin health, work to prevent potential future issues, and ensure the maintenance of a vibrant and rejuvenated complexion.

For my clients, I prescribe personalized skincare regimens by ZO® . Developed by Dr. Zein Obagi, a world-renowned dermatologist, ZO® products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients and backed by scientific research to deliver remarkable results.

Step 2: Microneedling

Microneedling

is a highly effective medspa treatment that can significantly improve the appearance of your skin. The process involves using a specialized device with fine needles to create controlled micro-injuries that stimulate collagen and elastin production – two proteins essential for maintaining the skin's firmness and elasticity . When the production of collagen and elastin is stimulated, your skin becomes smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking.

If you are considering cheek or jawline dermal filler treatments, I suggest undergoing microneedling beforehand. Microneedling is an effective way to tighten the skin, which should be done before adding volume to the cheeks and jawline with dermal fillers. By tightening the skin first, you can achieve a more natural-looking result with your filler treatment.

I recommend scheduling at least three microneedling sessions spaced four weeks apart to achieve optimal results. This timeline allows for collagen and elastin production to take place gradually, resulting in long-lasting, natural-looking improvements in your skin.

Step 3: Chemical Peels

Incorporating chemical peels into your skin care treatment plan can significantly enhance your results and speed up the transformation process. My preferred peels are the Stimulator Peel and 3-Step Peel by ZO®.

The ZO Stimulator Peel is a quick and effective treatment that helps to improve skin texture and reduce signs of aging, hyperpigmentation, mild to moderate acne, and fine lines. Also known as the "lunchtime peel," this chemical peel treatment only takes about 30 minutes, with no downtime and no actual peeling.

On the other hand, the ZO 3-Step Peel is a more aggressive treatment that uses a multi-layered approach to remove dead skin cells, stimulate collagen production, and restore cellular function. This peel effectively targets fine lines, sun damage, acne, and uneven texture concerns. Although the peeling stage for this treatment can be rough, the results are incredible. It's like hitting the reset button on your skin.

For my clients, I always recommend a series of 3 for the 3-Step Peel and 6 for the Stimulator Peel. The ZO® Stimulator Peel can be done in the same appointment microneedling to give you that boosted, glowy look. The ZO® 3-Step Peel can be alternated with microneedling sessions, each spaced four weeks apart.

Step 4. Dermal Fillers and Toxins

As we age, our skin gradually loses its natural elasticity and volume, leading to facial sagging and the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. One way to combat these signs of aging is by using dermal fillers , which help to add volume to areas that may experience depletion over time.

Typically, filler injections are used to enhance specific areas of the face, such as the cheeks,

jawline, chin, and lips, and can help achieve a more balanced and harmonious facial appearance.

Along with dermal fillers, another effective treatment for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines is the use of toxins, such as Botox® and Dysport® . These toxins work by relaxing the muscles responsible for creating specific lines on the face, such as forehead lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and crow's feet around the eyes. Relaxing these muscles makes the skin smoother, resulting in a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance.

Takeaways

Achieving your ideal skin requires a strategic and customized approach, acknowledging the individual needs of your skin and skin goals. I recommend adopting a multimodal strategy, incorporating various treatments and products to achieve a profound impact on your skin health.

To begin this process, I encourage scheduling a one-on-one consultation with a qualified skincare professional. This consultation serves as the cornerstone for developing a personalized treatment plan specifically tailored to address your unique skin concerns.

Your skincare specialist should initially start you on a medical-grade skincare regimen. This step plays a crucial role in preparing your skin, ensuring it is optimally conditioned to receive the full benefits of the medspa treatments that follow.

For optimal results, I suggest incorporating a synergistic blend of microneedling and chemical peels. This dynamic combination stimulates cell turnover, enhances skin texture and tone, and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a rejuvenated and radiant complexion.

Including dermal fillers and toxins is advised to round out your comprehensive treatment plan. Strategically administering fillers every 12-18 months in areas with volume loss, coupled with toxin treatments every 3-4 months, acts as a proactive measure to maintain a refreshed appearance and mitigate further signs of aging.

At Nash Injections by Hannah, we take pride in providing our clients with a personalized approach and a professional experience. Our commitment lies in achieving natural-looking results that prioritize the satisfaction and well-being of our clients. Recognizing that everyone has unique insecurities, we are dedicated to identifying the best solution for each individual.

Author: Hannah Morse, RN

Hannah is an Advanced Nurse Injector and the founder of Nash Injections by Hannah. She has undergone extensive training under the guidance of top injectors in the aesthetic industry. Her commitment to staying informed about the latest products, techniques, studies, and protocols is a testament to her dedication to providing top-quality care.

