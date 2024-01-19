Hive2o Announced As Hard Honeytm️ Beverage Sponsor Of The 3Rd ANNUAL POLO & BALLOON CLASSIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hive2O is leading the charge into the“Hard Honey” market. As a company that believes in giving back to the community, Hive2O is proud to announce its sponsorship of the prestigious 3rd Annual Polo & Balloon Classic, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This exciting series of events, spanning from January 31 to February 3, 2024, offers a unique blend of sports, fashion, and luxury in the heart of Palm Springs.

Hive2O brings its distinct Hard HoneyTM beverages to the forefront of this glamorous event. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in Hive2O's Hard Honey, including their acclaimed 6.0% ABV range of palette experiences and the non-alcoholic Hive2ø line, at various events throughout the weekend.

The Polo & Balloon Classic, hosted at the renowned Eldorado Polo Club, will feature a series of engaging activities, including a Polo Match, a polo chic-themed fashion show, and the exhilarating half-time money run sponsored by Duende Designs. Hive2O's presence will be highlighted at the "Meet the Polo Players Cocktail Party," where guests can enjoy Hive2O Hard Honey Specialty Drinks alongside a selection of fine wines and hors d'oeuvres.

David Bee, Chief Forager of Hive2O, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event. The Polo & Balloon Classic is the perfect platform to showcase Hive2O's commitment to excellence and our passion for creating beverages that are not just drinks but a luxurious experience. We look forward to adding an extra layer of indulgence and enjoyment to this magnificent event."

Tickets for this much-anticipated event are available at . For more information about Hive2O and its opulent range of Hard HoneyTM beverages, visit Hive2O's website at .

About Hive2O

Hive2O is a premium beverage brand known for its innovative Hard HoneyTM drinks. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for creating unique flavor experiences, Hive2O has established itself as a leader in the beverage industry. Crafted with care and a deep respect for tradition, their beverages offer a luxurious journey through taste, health, and sustainability. Hive2O continuously strives to set new standards in beverage luxury while contributing positively to the environment.

ABOUT AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS

Agua Caliente Casinos, renowned for their luxurious amenities and exceptional service, are strategically located in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City, California. These distinguished destinations offer guests an unparalleled experience, combining the thrill of gaming with the comfort of sumptuous accommodations and dining. Each property boasts unique features: Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, notable for its Forbes Four-Star venues, including the only Forbes Five-Star awarded Sunstone Spa in California; The Steakhouse, a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence recipient since 2007; and the hotel itself, a Forbes Four-Star establishment. In downtown Palm Springs, The Spa at Séc-he, which opened in 2023, has already earned accolades for its sustainable practices and outstanding services. Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage is also a AAA Four Diamond property and was ranked in the top 10 for“Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas” by USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2018 travel awards. For more information, visit and follow on Instagram @aguacalientecasinos.

