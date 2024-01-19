Lisa A. Baehre Joins Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisa M. Baehre joins Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, focusing on representing survivors of child sexual abuse in New York.

- Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLCBUFFALO, NY, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC , is pleased to announce that Lisa M. Baehre has joined the firm's Catastrophic Personal Injury Department. Ms. Baehre will focus her practice on representing survivors of child sexual abuse.Ms. Baehre has a distinguished legal career and is an experienced trial attorney and former prosecutor. Prior to joining the firm, she practiced for over twenty years at the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, notably as Domestic Violence Bureau Chief from 2001-2016 and then as the Special Victims Bureau Chief from 2017-2021 where she prosecuted special victim cases and domestic violence offences.During her career at the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Ms. Baehre was a Faculty Member of the New York Prosecutors Institute and the Law Enforcement Academy. Since 1998, Ms. Baehre has trained and presented for Niagara County Law Enforcement Agencies, Niagara County and Erie County Hospitals, the Safe at Home Conference, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the Niagara University Graduate Program.She has presented on a wide range of matters including sexual violence, domestic violence, sexual violence and strangulation, voir dire, cross examination, case preparation, and courtroom demeanor.Ms. Baehre received her J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School. She received her B.A., summa cum laude, from Niagara University.About Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC:Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC, established in 1995, concentrates its practice in the areas of mesothelioma and asbestos litigation, and catastrophic personal injuries including child sexual abuse, construction accidents, motor vehicle accidents , toxic torts and workers' compensation matters. The firm has achieved thousands of settlements and numerous verdicts on behalf of its clients. Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford is located at 424 Main Street, Suite 1500, Buffalo, NY 14202. For more information, call 716-849-0701 or visit .

