RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES ANNOUNCES €300 ONBOARD CREDIT OFFER FOR WAVE 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Luxury Cruises, the new luxury cruise line on Europe's rivers, announces a remarkable offer of up to €300 onboard credit per suite for the 2024 WAVE season. Travellers can take advantage of Riverside's offer to complement an all-inclusive and luxurious vacation to immerse in the captivating cities and towns along the Rhein, Rhône and Danube rivers. While Riverside already includes nearly everything with the fare, guests can apply their onboard credit toward rejuvenating spa treatments, top-shelf spirits and fine wines, private shore excursion, or The Vintage Room, an exclusive, gourmet degustation with fine wine pairings. For more information or to make a booking, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; call 1-833-305-3313; or visit Riverside-Cruises/EN .

"Riverside Luxury Cruises delivers Europe in luxury like no other experience," said

Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "Our third luxurious river ship, Riverside Debussy, inaugurates in March, and will join Riverside Mozart and Riverside Ravel to bring guests to the some of Europe's most fascinating locales and cultural centres. Throughout, guests will enjoy Riverside's intuitive and personalised service from every member of our exceptional staff and crew."

For all new bookings made from January 15 through February 29, 2024, for voyages departing March 23 through August 31, 2024, each guest will receive €150 onboard credit for up to two guests per suite. Riverside's WAVE offer applies for itineraries of five nights or longer and for All-inclusive plus Excursion package bookings. U.S. and Canadian travellers must quote promo code "WAVE24" at the time of booking. The WAVE offer can be combined with Early Bird Offer, Special Launch Offer, or Long Stay Offer for even greater value, but is not combinable with Single Supplement Waive Offer. Additional restrictions may apply. For more information about Riverside's offers, please visit

The new Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's premier luxury river cruise brand offering all-inclusive vacations along the Rhein, Rhône, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Saône rivers. The brand's all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and the soon-to-launch Riverside Debussy are regarded among the most luxurious ships on Europe's waterways. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; premium wines and spirits; StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine; a welcome bottle of champagne; and shore excursions to delve further afield into Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. Riverside Luxury Cruises is Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award Winner for Best Dining in the River Category. For more information and to make a reservation, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises/en ; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at .

