Avantor® Recognizes Supplier Award Winners at 2024 Americas Sales Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries, kicked off the year at the 2024 Americas Sales Conference in Orlando, Fla. The event brought together attendees representing the Americas sales organization and suppliers, with a focus on collaboration and advancing solutions to serve customers.

Supplier recognition is a key highlight of the conference, and the Avantor Supplier Awards recognizes excellence across a range of categories and product segments. Honorees are evaluated based on criteria such as product quality, collaboration, operational excellence, marketing, and overall performance. The 2024 Supplier of the Year award is nominated by the Avantor sales organization, honoring the supplier's outstanding product, field support and marketing programs.

"Avantor's Americas Sales Conference is an opportunity to recognize the contributions and achievements of our suppliers and deepen collaboration with our sales organization. Our suppliers are an integral part of our customer value proposition, and we are delighted to recognize their exceptional performance. Congratulations to all of our award winners," said Jim Bramwell, Executive Vice President, Sales and Customer Excellence at Avantor.

Supplier Diversity/Small Business Supplier of the Year: Hardy Diagnostics

Supplier of the Year – Clinical: Sonoco Thermosafe

Supplier of the Year – Chemicals: TCI Chemicals

Supplier of the Year – Equipment & Instruments: Sartorius

Supplier of the Year – Furniture: Kewaunee

Supplier of the Year – Chromatography: Agilent

Supplier of the Year – Laboratory Consumables: DWK Life Sciences

Supplier of the Year - Production and Safety Consumables: Vileda Professional

Supplier of the Year - Life Science: Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Responsible Supplier Program Performance Award: Elga Water Technologies

Operational Excellence Award - Top Platinum Level Achievement: TechNiGlove International Supplier of the Year: Labconco

The 2024 European Sales Conference and Supplier Awards will take place February 5-7 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and technology industries. From discovery to delivery, we work side-by-side with scientists around the world to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology at scale. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our extensive global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences and find us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

Felicia Harvey

Director, Media Relations & Corporate Communications

656-209-8579

[email protected]

