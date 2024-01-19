SOUND Foods Debuts DOWN RANGE Mission Ready Bars At SHOT Show Announcing Partnerships With S.O. Tech Tactical And Bridgford Foods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mission Ready Bar Formed with Sound Waves Specced for the U.S Warfighter

SOUNDTM Foods is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, DOWN RANGE Mission Ready Bars, at the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, from January 23rd to the 26th. The DOWN RANGE launch is in partnership with two renowned producers of military gear and rations, S.O. Tech Tactical and Bridgford Foods , establishing a new benchmark in tactical nutrition.

"The DOWN RANGE Mission Ready Bars are a testament to SOUND Foods' dedication to cutting-edge nutrition and food technology and our approval from the Joint Services Operational Rations Forum (JSORF) for the US military's upcoming Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) and Close Combat Assault Ration (CCAR) programs underscore our commitment to quality and efficacy," said Don Dillon, founder and CEO of SOUND Foods.

"Our partnerships with S.O. Tech Tactical and Bridgford Foods are instrumental in bringing this vision to fruition, catering to the high demands of tactical operators in demanding environments."

S.O. Tech Tactical has become the exact kind of product and service provider of tactical gear that SOUND Foods wants to become for tactical food products.

S.O. Tech Tactical delivers custom solutions to the world's most elite operators that become products which are battlefield proven and constantly improved based on input from those operators.

Bridgford Foods, recognized for its quality ready-to-eat food products, plans to incorporate SOUND's innovative ultrasonic agglomeration technology into their manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina.

This partnership will guarantee the U.S. Department of Defense manufacturing capacity to supply close combat field rations in addition to producing consumer-branded mission ready bars for consumers at their North Carolina facility.

SOUND's Ultrasonic Agglomeration process is a food production technology that creates nutrient dense bars intended to support small units across a broad spectrum of future operating environments and increase soldier readiness and soldier lethality.

Don Dillon, SOUND's founder and CEO will be at both the booth for S.O. Tech Tactical and Bridgford Foods at the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, from January 23rd to the 26th.

SOUND has developed several flavors of the DOWN RANGE bars and other products for the U.S. military and will be releasing them in the upcoming weeks and months.

For more information about SOUND Foods and their products, visit .

About SOUND Foods

SOUND Foods is the food tech startup committed to improving the field eating experience of the U.S. warfighter.

SOUND has invented an entirely new way of quickly and gently forming food products using only sound waves.

Their DOWN RANGE mission ready bars are part of their focus on offering the exact products developed for the U.S. warfighter directly to the American consumer.

About S.O. Tech Tactical

S.O. Tech Tactical was founded as a service to military and law enforcement personnel who require super-durable tactical gear custom designed to fit their individual mission requirements. We constantly search for stronger materials and design improvements to provide the professional with the most comfortable, strongest, and operator-friendly equipment we can manufacture.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation originally began operations in 1932 as a retail meat market in San Diego, California and evolved into a meat wholesaler for hotels and restaurants, a distributor of frozen food products, a processor and packer of meat, and a manufacturer and distributor of frozen food products for sale on a retail and wholesale basis. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bridgford Foods has additional facilities in Anaheim, California, and Chicago, Illinois, and Statesville, North Carolina.

