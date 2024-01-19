Global Kava Root Extract Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's “Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the kava root extract market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth in the kava root extract market is due to rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest kava root extract market share. Major players in the kava root extract market include NOW Health Group Inc., Natrol LLC, Gaia Herbs Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Bolise Co.

Kava Root Extract Market Segments

.By Type: Kava Root Powder Extract, Kava Root Liquid Extract

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Application: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global kava root extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kava root extract is a concentrated form of the kava plant's root used for its potential relaxation and anti-anxiety effects. It is derived from the underground parts of the plant, which contains kava lactones that have sedative properties.

The main types of kava root extract are powder extract and liquid extract. Kava root powder extract refers to a concentrated form of the powdered root of the kava plant (Piper methysticum) that is commonly used to make traditional kava beverages, supplements, and other kava-infused products for its potential calming and relaxation properties. They are produced organically and conventionally to be used in applications including food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kava Root Extract Market Characteristics

3. Kava Root Extract Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kava Root Extract Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kava Root Extract Market Size And Growth

......

27. Kava Root Extract Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Kava Root Extract Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

