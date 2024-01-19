Cold Day Grips Delhi, Dense Fog Likely On Saturday: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) Jan 19 (IANS) The national capital continued to reel under the jet stream winds as it experienced a cold day with a maximum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius on Friday, five notches below the seasonal average, while the minimum was 7.1 degrees, a notch below the average, an India Meteorological Department official said.

It further predicted the minimum temperature is likely to be at seven degree Celsius while dense to very dense fog and cold to severe cold day is expected on Saturday.

The IMD on Friday also issued a red alert, saying that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over north India during the next five days while cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over the region during next three days.

As jet stream winds, of the order of 130-140 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level, are prevailing over the plains of north India, it is "leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days", it said.

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 2-5 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan, and south Haryana and in the range of 6-10 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

"These are below normal by 2- 4 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.4 degree Celsius was reported at Bikaner (west Rajasthan) and Kanpur (east Uttar Pradesh)," the IMD said.

--IANS

ssh/vd