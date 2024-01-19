(MENAFN- Baystreet) MedBright AI Investments Inc.

1/19/2024 10:07 AM EST

Stocks in Play

1/19/2024 - 9:50 AM EST - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. : Announced the grant of an aggregate of 1,675,000 equity incentive options pursuant to the terms of the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.62 per Option to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the grant date. Edge Total Intelligence Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.62.









