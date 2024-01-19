(MENAFN- Baystreet)
MedBright AI Investments Inc.
1/19/2024 10:07 AM EST
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation
1/19/2024 9:57 AM EST
NevGold
1/19/2024 9:45 AM EST
GoldMining Inc.
1/19/2024 9:40 AM EST
Jaguar Mining Inc.
1/19/2024 9:35 AM EST
Organigram Holdings Inc.
1/19/2024 9:30 AM EST
Jackpot Digital Inc.
1/18/2024 11:52 AM EST
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.
1/18/2024 10:49 AM EST
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
1/18/2024 10:42 AM EST
Aztec Minerals Corp.
Aztec Minerals Corp.

1/18/2024 10:23 AM EST
Stocks in Play
1/19/2024 - 9:50 AM EST - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. : Announced the grant of an aggregate of 1,675,000 equity incentive options pursuant to the terms of the Company's omnibus share incentive plan. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.62 per Option to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the grant date. Edge Total Intelligence Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.62.
