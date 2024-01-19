(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Humans can now create a virtual duplicate of themselves to give advice, chat about topics, and earn revenue.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Today marks a monumental moment in the world of artificial intelligence as MindRoomAI launches its groundbreaking platform that enables users to create a duplicate of themselves and earn revenue through AI chat interactions. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with AI and opens up unprecedented opportunities for individuals to monetize their digital presence in a whole new way.

MindRoomAI is an innovative artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to earn revenue by creating a virtual copy of themselves that can engage in conversations with other humans on their behalf. MindRoomAI users can train their AI bot to mimic their unique personality, speech patterns, and knowledge, allowing it to engage in authentic and meaningful conversations with real human users. MindRoom bots can be trained with data from a user's social media accounts such as Reddit, Threads, and Mastodon; and can be trained with other content such as blog posts, social media archives from platforms like X, news articles, uploaded files, and questionnaires built into the platform.

To highlight how powerful the MindRoom platform can be there are demo models anyone can signup and chat with for free. These models mimic historical figures and have been trained on documents written by these historical figures as well as known facts about them. At launch the bots available to chat with for free include Benjamin Franklin, Frederick Douglass, Nikola Tesla, and Susan B. Anthony.

As the world continues to embrace AI technology, MindRoomAI provides a unique opportunity for individuals to capitalize on their digital presence and earn revenue through their AI bot. The platform is designed from the ground up to democratize the AI space, allowing anyone to easily create and monetize their own AI bot with the latest in AI-tech to power their bots such as ChatGPT, Cohere, and Llama - without the need for complex coding or technical expertise.

"We are thrilled to introduce MindRoomAI to the world and revolutionize the way individuals can interact with and earn revenue with artificial intelligence," said Joe Youngblood, Co-Founder and CEO of MindRoomAI. "With our platform, users can now create a digital likeness of themselves and earn revenue through engaging conversations with other humans. This has the potential to create new income opportunities for individuals across the globe and fundamentally change the way we think about AI."

The potential applications for MindRoomAI are vast and far-reaching. Whether it's streamlining customer service interactions, providing a personalized virtual assistant, or simply engaging in entertaining and informative conversations, the platform offers endless possibilities for individuals to monetize their digital presence.

