Azerbaijani FM Meets With Angolan Foreign Minister

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola Tete Antonio
within the framework of his visit to the Republic of Uganda to
participate in the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry reported that at the meeting it was noted
that cooperation with the countries of the African continent,
including Angola, is one of the most important vectors in
Azerbaijan's foreign policy, and favorable opportunities for
expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Angola in political,
economic, educational, humanitarian, trade and energy spheres were
noted.
In this connection, it was noted the usefulness of expanding the
legal-contractual base between the two countries and holding
consultations between foreign policy structures.
Azerbaijani-Angolan cooperation based on mutual support within
the UN, Non-Aligned Movement and other multilateral cooperation
platforms was noted with satisfaction.
The sides exchanged views on the history and prospects of
successful cooperation between the two countries in the
humanitarian sphere, especially in the field of education and
training of specialists in various professional fields.
Participation of Angolan students in the scholarship programs
for the citizens of the Non-Aligned Movement member states by
Azerbaijan was noted with satisfaction.
It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to
be held in our country this year is important for further
development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of
mutual interest.
