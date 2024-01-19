Russians Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko reported this in Telegram .
"Kherson is under fire! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," the message says.
As noted, explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of the city.
The population is urged to move to safer places.
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy fired 11 times at Kherson city territorial community over the past day, the Russian aggressor used 50 shells. The damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Prydniprovske and Inzhenerne.
