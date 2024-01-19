Yermak And Szijjártó Discussed Preparations For Meeting To Be Held In Late January

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó discussed the preparation of a working meeting to be held on January 29 in Uzhhorod with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Presidential Office .

"We are committed to an open dialogue to discuss bilateral relations between our countries," Yermak said.

The head of the Presidential Administration also thanked Szijjártó for Hungary's participation in the meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As Ukrinform reported, it is planned that on January 29 in Uzhhorod, the head of the Presidential Office and the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary will discuss, in particular, the organization of the upcoming meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In December, Orban said that he had accepted an invitation from Zelensky for a bilateral meeting , which is to be the first official one since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops.

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine