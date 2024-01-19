Zelensky Discusses Expansion Of Training Programs For Ukrainian Military With Albanian PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama to discuss the continuation of defense cooperation and the expansion of training programs for Ukrainian servicemen.

Zelensky wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke on the phone with Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. I am grateful to him for Albania's clear position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, support for our country in the UN Security Council, as well as defense and political support. The representative of Albania took part in the 4th meeting of the advisors in Davos. Today, our common task is to prepare for the Global Peace Summit. We count on active support from our partners, particularly Albania," the President noted.

According to him, the parties also discussed ways to deepen the Ukraine-Balkans dialogue and continue defense cooperation.

"I emphasized the importance of continuing and expanding programs for the training of Ukrainian servicemen with the participation of Albania," the Head of State added.

