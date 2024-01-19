Aviva Life Insurance Announced Appointment Of Arvind Joshi As Senior Vice President Of Information Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi | 17th January 2024: Aviva Life Insurance, India\'s most trusted private life insurance company, today announced the appointment of Arvind Joshi to the Information Technology team. Arvind will play a pivotal role in enhancing Aviva\'s tech capabilities, focusing on cloud adoption, platform innovation, and resilience.



In this role, Arvind will be fostering a tech-driven culture within the organization, focusing on innovation and efficiency. His leadership will be pivotal in steering platform and infrastructure innovation to align with the dynamic digital landscape while enhancing its digital offerings and services for customers. He will report directly to Gyanendra Singh, Aviva India\'s Chief Technology Officer, and will oversee platform and infrastructure engineering.



Gyanendra Singh, CTO, Aviva India, stated, \"Arvind\'s appointment to Aviva India marks a significant stride in the company\'s commitment to digital transformation. Having worked with him before, I am certain that his experience in technology will play a crucial role in shaping our IT strategy, enhancing platform stability, and driving innovation across the organization.\"



In his previous roles, Arvind demonstrated expertise in Technology and Application Management, Platform Engineering, Global IT Operations, Data Management, Site Reliability, and Business Continuity. He has a proven track record of leading and mentoring global and cross-regional engineering teams, emphasizing results, individual growth, and cross-functional collaboration.



Arvind Joshi shared his excitement about joining Aviva India, stating, \"I am thrilled to work with Gyan again! At Aviva, my primary focus will be on driving innovation, building robust teams, and enhancing the company\'s IT capabilities to align with its business objectives.\"



Arvind Joshi\'s appointment underlines Aviva India\'s commitment to staying ahead in technology, delivering top-notch solutions to valued customers.





About Aviva Life Insurance:



Aviva Life Insurance Company India Limited is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp, one of India\'s oldest and most respected business houses, and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group. Aviva International has been associated with India since 1834.

