NAM Summit Kicks Off In Uganda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) kicked off Friday in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, under the slogan of "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence".

President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Museveni was named Chairman of the summit and the rotating presidency was handed over from Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the current head of NAM Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech on the activities of the movement during his tenure from 2019 to 2024.

Featuring about 50 heads of state and government, as well as regional agencies, the summit is being held amid global unrest, thus NAM member states called for a new role in re-balancing international relations.

In their preparatory meeting for the summit, NAM's foreign ministers reached a united position of committed to recognize Palestine as a full member state at the United Nations, with the aim of maintaining the two-state solution as a permanent and final solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The 120-member movement adopts the Bandung Conference principles. (end)

mr







MENAFN19012024000071011013ID1107743090