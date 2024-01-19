Kuwaiti FM Receives Congratulations From Turkish Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Friday congratulations from Turkish Foreign Minister Dr. Hakan Fidan on assuming his post. Hakan expressed, over the phone, his best wishes to Al-Yahya, saying he's looking forward to strengthen relations even further between the two friendly countries. (end) nma

