Whatsapp To Bring Ownership Transfer Feature Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp is set to unveil a new feature which grants the ability to transfer ownership within the app.

The Ownership Transfer feature, currently in the testing phase and accessible to a select group of beta testers, is poised to address a longstanding challenge faced by users who were previously unable to transfer ownership of their WhatsApp channels.

This groundbreaking feature is designed to offer users unparalleled flexibility in managing their WhatsApp channels. It is tailored exclusively for channel ownership and does not extend to transferring ownership of groups or individual accounts.

This new feature comes as a relief to users who have faced challenges in administering their channels effectively. The process aims to streamline the transfer of ownership, making it more accessible and secure for users.

WhatsApp has already offered a similar feature for group ownership, allowing existing group admins to designate other members as admins. However, this capability has not extended to ownership transfer within groups. In group scenarios, the departure of the group creator typically results in the first-added member assuming the role of the new group administrator.