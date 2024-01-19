Brookstone Announces Brand Partnership With San Francisco 49Ers' Christian Mccaffrey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookstone, best in class purveyors of tech forward home and lifestyle accessories, announces their partnership with star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. Regarded as the best running back in the league, McCaffrey is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro athlete. McCaffrey, whose stellar reputation extends far beyond the football field, will be the face of the brand from Fall 2024 through to Fall 2025 and will be featured in digital, print, out of home advertising, and in person events.

Brookstone x Christian McCaffrey

"At

Brookstone, we believe in enhancing everyday experiences and 'doing life better,'" said Ralph Gindi, COO of Bluestar Alliance, which owns Brookstone. "Christian McCaffrey embodies the spirit of Brookstone, with his commitment to excellence, versatility, and a lifestyle that demands the best in wellness and technology. We are thrilled to collaborate with and support Christian McCaffrey as he furthers his already-impressive career."

As an NFL star,

McCaffrey spends a lot of time on the go, making this partnership - which will focus on categories such as luggage and travel accessories, electronics, grooming, massage chairs, and more - a clear and obvious choice. "I am honored to represent Brookstone, a brand that aligns with my values and provides products that enhance not only my athletic recovery but also my daily life," said McCaffrey. "With Brookstone, I can elevate my travel and day to day experiences in ways that also support my ability to perform on the field."

His NFL accolades speak for themselves, but

McCaffrey's life off the field is just as impressive - and busy. Newly engaged to actress, model, and Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey also heads the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, which supports underserved youth, youth undergoing medical treatment, frontline medical workers, as well as offering suicide prevention for Army Veterans. Says Joseph Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, "Brookstone is pleased to partner with a true inspiration and role model within his community, supporting him with solution-oriented, distinctive products that keep him game - and life - ready. We are a brand that strives for excellence and knowing that we share that sentiment with CMC makes this partnership both seamless and inspiring."

Brookstone x CMC endorsed products will be available at retailers nationwide as well as

Brookstone .

ABOUT CHRISTIAN

MCCAFFREY

Star NFL running back Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. McCaffrey rose to national prominence in 2015 at his parent's Alma Mater, Stanford University, when he surpassed NFL legend Barry Sanders's all-purpose yards record. After another stellar season in 2016, he was the taken in the first round of the NFL draft in 2017 with the eighth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers.

ABOUT

BROOKSTONE

Brookstone was founded in 1965 and began as a direct marketer. Over the next 50+ years, Brookstone has evolved into a multi-channel retailer & manufacturer of distinctive, innovative and quality products. Today, there are more than 34+ freestanding Brookstone airport shops, in addition to shops/kiosks in 500+ Hudson News airport stores. Brookstone products span across a wide range of categories, from massage chairs, heated blankets, to speakers and headphones, travel accessories, as well as men's and women's personal care and much more. The products are unique, functional and designed to "do life better". It truly is a go-to destination for wellness products, gifts, tech, gadgets and more.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include

Hurley, Scotch & Soda,

bebe, Eli Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy,

Bluestar Alliance relies on their branding and marketing knowledge, extensive relationships with retail management, strategic partnerships, and brand licensing manufacturing entities. Each brand is uniquely positioned to maintain brand heritage and equity, considering new categories and current tiers of distribution.



Bluestar Alliance's current network of international and domestic partners offers the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. The current portfolio of brands manages more than 300 licensees who distribute product throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and India.

For media inquiries, please contact: Caesarine Novello, VP Marketing | [email protected]



