Electroninks Invited To Present At Nepcon Japan

Industry leader of metal complex conductive inks to speak on products and use cases in advanced semiconductor applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electroninks , the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that Dr. Melbs LeMieux, president and co-founder at Electroninks, will present at Nepcon Japan at Tokyo Big Sight. Dr. LeMieux will present the session,“Introduction to the Latest Technology of Conductive Metal Complex Inks” held in the New Tech Trend Booth at EAST 3 Hall at 14:00 on Jan 26th with a special focus on use cases utilizing Electroninks' MOD ink in cutting-edge semiconductor packaging applications.In this presentation, Dr. LeMieux is set to provide a review of the Electroninks product portfolio offerings and updates, and how these products are being integrated into the latest design and manufacturing trends for advanced packaging.“We look forward to updating our existing and potential customers in Japan and globally with this talk,” stated Dr. LeMieux.“The Nepcon Conference offers a great platform to do that, and we thank the conference organizers and our partners in Japan for this opportunity.”For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit###About ElectroninksElectroninks Incorporated is a world leader in the development of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.Electroninks' metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – our inks deliver higher conductivity, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company's conductive inks provide cost-effective, highly stable, and reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce manufacturing costs and complexity.Electroninks has forged strategic partnerships with Applied Materials, M Ventures, FujiFilm, the DoD and other Tier 1 equipment and supply chain partners that allow the company to focus on innovation, while still meeting customers' demands for quality, reliability and scale. Electroninks is well positioned to meet the needs of global commercial customers through its world-class 30,000-square-foot R&D and production facility in Austin, Texas, as well as domestic and global production sites. Learn more at electroninksTo learn more visit:...512-766-7555

