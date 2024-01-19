(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Davos 2024

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) took place in Davos, Switzerland, and this year's event was atypical. The focus was not primarily on the economy, but rather on topics such as Russian aggression, military actions in the Middle East, elections in the United States and Russia, climate change, artificial intelligence, and disinformation.President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, delivered a powerful speech. He expressed gratitude to allies while simultaneously criticizing them for their hesitancy and indecision regarding support and arms transfers to Ukraine. Zelensky held important meetings, particularly with representatives of major businesses, urging them to invest in Ukraine. The Ukrainian delegation also presented a peaceful plan at Davos.While the President is persuading the global business community to invest in Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations conspicuously detained one of Ukraine's most prominent investment bankers, Igor Mazepa, at the border with Poland. The reasons behind the arrest are seemingly senseless to comment on. Notably, Mazepa was among the first to join the anti-raider movement against law enforcement officers and judges who abuse their powers for unlawful purposes. Thus, it is possible that there is an attempt to punish him for this.In general, Davos 2024 was positive for Ukraine. Such conclusions can be drawn from the statements made there, according to Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial-investment group of companies, "Aurum Group "."We witnessed President Zelensky's address, observed the work of the Ukrainian delegation, and heard speeches from world leaders who pledged continued support for Ukraine. Equally important is what transpired behind the scenes – personal meetings, informal negotiations, and agreements not publicly discussed but whose results we will feel over time. The Ukrainian side was well-prepared for the forum", – believes Alona Lebedieva."Significantly, neutral Switzerland agreed to co-host the Global Peace Summit. This will provide Ukraine with the opportunity to develop existing partnerships and build new ones, expanding the circle of potential allies", – she added.This year's forum also highlighted concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence and modern technologies. While these innovations can bring substantial benefits, uncontrolled progress may harm humanity. UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that some tech companies are already "chasing profits, disregarding human rights, privacy, and their impact on society"."While the world fears that technological advancements and AI will take away jobs, in Ukraine, people are dying because of it. Our country has been a testing ground for two years. Besides weapons tested by Russians and their allies, they actively deploy artificial intelligence for information-psychological operations (IPSO). This includes spreading disinformation, fueling internal conflicts, or inducing panic among civilians through cyberattacks. There are numerous examples, and global efforts to counteract this should be more active", – according to Alona Lebedieva.For reference, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been held for 54 years in the heart of the Swiss Alps in the mountain resort of Davos. Initiated in 1971, this international platform serves as a venue for public and closed discussions among world leaders, heads of leading international organizations, and business leaders.Topics under discussion include pressing global issues, events, economic development, strategy formulation, cooperation methods, and environmental challenges.

