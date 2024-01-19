Rediscovering Purpose: Alexandra Vaganova's Approach To Healing And Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Serenity Space Therapy, founded by Alexandra Vaganova, announces its dedicated approach to assisting individuals in healing from narcissistic abuse.

- Alexandra VaganovaFLORIDA, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serenity Space Therapy, a counseling center founded by Alexandra Vaganova, LMFT, MCAP, announces its dedicated approach to assisting individuals in healing from narcissistic abuse and overcoming the challenging consequences of such relationships. This center has established itself as a nurturing environment, particularly for anxious people-pleasers and perfectionists, and those overwhelmed by life's stressors.At the forefront of this initiative, Alexandra Vaganova emphasizes the significance of understanding and showing compassion in the healing process. "At Serenity Space Therapy, we provide more than just counseling; we offer a journey towards self-discovery and lasting peace. We aim to guide our clients, in-person or virtually, through their past traumas and current struggles, helping them rebuild a life grounded in serenity and joy," says Vaganova. Her expertise in addressing the unique needs of those affected by narcissistic relationships is a cornerstone of the therapy provided.The center's philosophy revolves around creating a safe, homelike atmosphere where discussing mental health is as comfortable as a conversation with a close friend. This approach makes mental health support accessible and relatable for everyone.For individuals trapped in the aftermath of narcissistic abuse, finding a path to recovery and overcoming narcissistic relationships can be daunting. Serenity Space Therapy offers a guiding light, with an empathetic and personalized approach providing a foundation for healing and growth.“It's about more than moving past the pain; it's about rediscovering your purpose and embracing a life filled with happiness and fulfillment,” Vaganova adds.Located in Florida, Serenity Space Therapy is a haven for adults seeking calmness, connection, and confidence. The center is committed to helping clients navigate their journey, transforming their narrative from mere survival to thriving.About Serenity Space TherapyFounded by Alexandra Vaganova, LMFT, MCAP, Serenity Space Therapy is a counseling ccenter offering in-person and virtual services, helping individuals and couples heal from various emotional challenges. Focusing on personal growth and mental well-being, the center provides a supportive and understanding environment for individuals and couples in Florida.

Alexandra Vaganova

Serenity Space Therapy

+1 954-999-2320

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok