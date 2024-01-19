Transforming Logistics - The Impact Of Iot On Industry Development: Innovative Industry Players And Transformational Business Models

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transforming Logistics: The Impact of IoT on Industry Development" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The logistics landscape is undergoing a revolutionary shift with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), and this latest research publication provides comprehensive insights into this transformative trend.

The report delves deep into the market opportunities arming logistics and supply chain management with emerging technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI).

It describes the most innovative industry players and their business models, as well as key market trends.

The study also provides estimates for the size of the connected logistics market:



Breakdown by connectivity technology

Breakdown by use case Breakdown by region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Recap of definitions and concept s



Definition and concepts

IoT technologies to connect any object

Synthesis of key networking technologies

Private networks: definition and characteristics

Identification technologies

Indoor logistics Outdoor logistics

2. Market dynamics



The connected logistics value chain

The demand side: Strategies of logistics providers and transport companies

The connected logistics market by technology

The connected logistics market by use case

The connected logistics market by region Drivers and barriers to the development of connected logistics

3. Use cases and applications



Summary of key use cases

Automatic guided vehicles (AGVs)

Autonomous drones

Containers

Global 5G IoT satellite connectivity for maritime containers

Trolleys

Robot trolleys

Trucks

IoT fleet tracking

Reusable Transport Items (RTIs)

IoT-enabled reusable packaging

Parcels

ParceLive Hanhaa

Trains IoT applications in the railway sector

Companies Mentioned



ABB Optical Group

Airgain

AT&T

Bill Howe

Hanhaa

JD

Locus Robotics

Merck

Sateliot

Sensefinity

Softbox

Stimio

Verizon Connect Volansi

