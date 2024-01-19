(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market was valued USD 19.6 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 50.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.55% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market” , by Smart metering Devices (Electricity, Water, Gas), Communication Module (Cellular Communication Module, RF Mesh Communication Module, Power Line Communication (PLC) Module) Services (System Integration, Meter Deployment, Program Consulting) Solutions (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security, Meter Communication Infrastructure, Meter Data Analytics, Meter Data Management, Other Software ) End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report Scope:

Major Vendors in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:

Itron, Inc.
Landis+Gyr
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SE

Market Overview

The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is a rapidly evolving sector at the forefront of the global energy revolution. AMI refers to an integrated system of smart meters, communication networks, and data management systems designed to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of utility metering and monitoring. These systems enable two-way communication between utilities and end-users, providing real-time data on energy consumption, facilitating remote management, and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.

One of the primary drivers of the AMI market is the increasing demand for efficient energy management solutions. As nations strive to transition towards sustainable and smart energy grids, AMI plays a pivotal role in optimizing resource utilization, reducing energy losses, and mitigating environmental impact. The ability of AMI to empower consumers with granular insights into their energy usage also contributes to the growing interest in these systems, fostering a culture of energy conservation.

Moreover, regulatory initiatives and mandates aimed at modernizing the aging energy infrastructure further propel the adoption of AMI solutions. Governments and regulatory bodies across the globe are incentivizing utilities to deploy smart metering systems to enhance grid reliability, reduce operational costs, and empower consumers. The market landscape is characterized by intense competition and technological advancements, with key players constantly innovating to offer more robust, secure, and interoperable solutions. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics into AMI systems enhances their capabilities, enabling utilities to anticipate and respond to changing energy consumption patterns.

As the global demand for sustainable and efficient energy solutions continues to rise, the AMI market is poised for substantial growth.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Badger Meter, Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

EDMI Limited

Trilliant Holdings, Inc. ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

Energy Efficiency and Conservation

AMI facilitates real-time monitoring of energy consumption, empowering consumers with actionable insights to optimize their usage. This emphasis on energy efficiency aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints and promote sustainable practices. The emphasis on energy efficiency and conservation is a pivotal driver for the AMI market. With smart meters providing real-time data on energy consumption, consumers gain a comprehensive understanding of their usage patterns. Armed with this information, they can make informed decisions to optimize energy usage, reduce wastage, and adopt energy-efficient practices.

For instance, consumers can identify high-consumption appliances, implement energy-saving measures during peak hours, and adjust behaviours to align with cost-effective and environmentally friendly practices. This not only leads to cost savings for consumers but also contributes to overall energy conservation efforts. Additionally, utilities benefit from reduced strain on the grid, lowered peak demand, and improved grid reliability. The emphasis on energy efficiency aligns with global sustainability goals and positions AMI as a key enabler in achieving a more responsible and resource-efficient energy ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Grid Modernization Initiatives

Regulatory Mandates and Incentives

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Integration

Operational Cost Reduction Consumer Empowerment and Demand Response

Opportunities:



Cybersecurity Solutions and Innovation

Demand Response Programs and Dynamic Pricing

Data Analytics and Predictive Insights

Smart Cities and Urban Planning

Grid Edge Technologies and Edge Computing Integration of IoT and advanced analytics

Data Analytics and Predictive Insights

The opportunity in data analytics and predictive insights within the AMI market is substantial. As smart meters continuously collect data on energy consumption patterns, grid performance, and other relevant metrics, utilities can harness this information to gain valuable insights. Predictive analytics allows utilities to forecast future energy demand more accurately, enabling proactive planning and resource allocation. This can prevent grid overloads, reduce downtime, and enhance overall grid reliability. Additionally, data analytics can identify trends and anomalies, enabling utilities to address potential issues before they escalate.

Furthermore, by incorporating machine learning algorithms, utilities can optimize maintenance schedules, predict equipment failures, and improve overall operational efficiency. This data-driven approach not only enhances the performance of the grid but also contributes to cost savings and sustainability goals. As utilities increasingly invest in advanced analytics capabilities, the AMI market stands to benefit from the opportunities presented by the data-rich environment it creates.

North America dominates the market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

North America's dominance in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market can be attributed to a combination of robust technological infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, and a well-established pharmaceutical and bioSmart metering Devices industry. The region, particularly the United States, boasts a wealth of leading pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and Smart metering Devices firms actively engaged in advancing AI Communication Modules for drug discovery.

The United States, in particular, serves as a global hub for innovation in healthcare and bio Product Type, attracting significant investments and fostering collaborations between Smart metering Devices companies and pharmaceutical giants. The region's favorable regulatory environment and strong emphasis on research and development contribute to its leadership in adopting and integrating AI technologies for drug discovery purposes.

Additionally, North America benefits from a highly skilled workforce in the fields of artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and life sciences. The convergence of expertise from these diverse sectors fuels the development and Communication Module of sophisticated AI algorithms and models for drug discovery processes. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between Smart metering Devices firms and pharmaceutical companies, coupled with government initiatives supporting advancements in healthcare Product Type, further solidify North America's position as a frontrunner in leveraging AI for drug discovery. The region's commitment to fostering innovation and the convergence of expertise from the Smart metering Devices and healthcare sectors underscore North America's dominance in shaping the future landscape of Advanced Metering Infrastructure.

The Smart Metering Devices Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

The Smart Metering Devices segment dominates the market for the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. The dominance of smart metering devices within the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market signifies a critical trend in the evolution of modern utility systems. Smart metering devices serve as the frontline technology in AMI, playing a central role in transforming traditional utility metering into intelligent, data-driven systems.

Smart meters are electronic devices that record and transmit energy consumption data in near-real-time. They replace conventional analog meters, offering advanced functionalities such as two-way communication, remote data retrieval, and real-time monitoring. The widespread adoption of smart meters is propelled by their ability to enhance operational efficiency, enable dynamic pricing models, and empower consumers with detailed insights into their energy consumption patterns.

In the context of the AMI market, smart metering devices encompass various types, including electric, gas, and water meters. For example, smart electric meters are extensively deployed to measure electricity consumption in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. These meters contribute to demand response initiatives, allowing utilities to remotely manage energy consumption during peak hours and balance the grid effectively.

Key factors driving the dominance of smart metering devices include regulatory mandates promoting their deployment, increasing awareness of energy conservation, and the ongoing digitization of utility infrastructure. As utilities and governments worldwide prioritize the modernization of energy grids, smart metering devices emerge as indispensable components, forming the backbone of the broader Advanced Metering Infrastructure. Their prevalence underscores the shift towards more efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced approaches to utility management.

