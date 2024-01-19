Joanne Shaw Taylor's Drops New Single A Good Goodbye, Showcasing Her Emotive Vocals And Rich Guitar Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"A Good Goodbye" is a soulful composition that encapsulates the bittersweet essence of parting ways in a relationship, Available on Journeyman Records.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joanne Shaw Taylor, the chart-topping British blues-rock guitarist, is set to enchant the music world with her latest single“A Good Goodbye”, produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith). The single is taken from Joanne's forthcoming studio album that will be released later this year.Stream the single now. Watch the official music video.Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's highly anticipated forthcoming album is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.Her new single, "A Good Goodbye," co-written with Carmen Vandenburg, resonates with Joanne's emotive vocals and rich guitar riffs. Joanne says, "This song is about knowing when it's time to leave a relationship and that it will actually be a blessing." The single showcases her skill in blending traditional blues with dynamic rhythms and melodies.Fans can also look forward to Joanne's February 2024 European and U.K. tour, and her Spring U.S. 2024 Tour, where she will treat audiences to her latest hits and classic anthems. The U.S. tour, spanning across the East Coast and Southeast, starts in Virginia Beach, VA, on March 29th, and concludes in Skokie, IL, on May 3rd. For more information about the new album, single, and tour dates, visit .JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – U.S. TOUR DATESTickets available from /tourFriday, March 29 - Virginia Beach, VA – The Sandler CenterSaturday, March 30 - Greenville, SC – Peace CenterMonday, April 1 - Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreThursday, April 4 - Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts CentreFriday, April 5 - Macon, GA – Capitol TheatreTuesday, April 9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – The ParkerThursday, April 11 - Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsFriday, April 12 - Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageSaturday, April 13 - Riverhead, NY – The SuffolkMonday, April 15 - Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerTuesday, April 16 - Old Saybrook, CT – The KateThursday, April 18 - Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy's Jazz & Blues ClubFriday, April 19 - Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts CenterSaturday, April 20 - Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterTuesday, April 23 - Red Bank, NJ – The VogelThursday, April 25 - State College, PA – The State TheatreFriday, April 26 - Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland TheatreSunday, April 28 - Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreMonday, April 29 - Kent, OH – The Kent StageWednesday, May 1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Byham TheaterThursday, May 2 - Frankfort, KY – The Grand TheatreFriday, May 3 - Skokie, IL – North Shore Center in SkokieABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLORJoanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting, and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her most recent studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa's Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently, on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

