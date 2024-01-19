Shaping Tomorrow's Landscape: Unveiling The Growth Trajectory Of The Land Planning And Development Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The land planning and development market have experienced robust expansion, surging from $185.18 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $203.41 billion in 2024, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth momentum is poised to continue, with the land planning and development market expected to reach $296.17 billion by 2028, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.8%. Key drivers of this growth include rapid urbanization, a rising resident population, and the integration of advanced technologies.

Rapid Urbanization: Catalyst for Market Growth

The surge in urbanization globally, particularly in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, is a pivotal factor fueling the demand for new residential buildings. As per the UN World Urbanization Prospects report, it is projected that over two-thirds (60%) of the world's population will reside in cities by 2050. Notably, Asian countries are witnessing substantial opportunities, driven by export-oriented manufacturing. The World Bank predicts a 250 million increase in the urban population in South Asia by 2030. This rapid urbanization is anticipated to propel the land planning and development market by fostering demand for new infrastructure.

Resident Population Growth: Shaping Land Development

The expanding resident population is a driving force behind the growth of the land planning and development market. The resident population, a key influencer of land utilization trends and housing demand, plays a pivotal role in shaping land development. For example, the United States, as per the Census Bureau, experienced a 0.4% population increase in 2022, reaching a total of 333,287,557 individuals. This growth, following a period of low rates, underscores the significant impact of the resident population on the land planning and development sector.

Key Industry Players: Pioneers in Shaping Landscapes

Major players such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd., and Xiamen C&D are at the forefront of shaping land planning and development. These industry leaders contribute significantly to the creation of new structures and communities, addressing the evolving needs of urban spaces.

Drone Technology: Revolutionizing Efficiency

Land planning and development companies are embracing advanced technologies like drones to enhance the efficiency of their projects. Drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are utilized for various applications, including capturing panoramic images, earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping, and environmental analysis. Their real-time data collection capabilities enable project managers to monitor changes in terrain, ensuring accurate progress assessment and informed decision-making.

Innovative Products: Paving the Way Forward

Innovation plays a crucial role in the land planning and development market, with major companies introducing groundbreaking products. Autodesk Forma, launched by Autodesk, Inc., exemplifies this trend. This industry-focused cloud platform facilitates collaboration among teams involved in the creation, construction, and management of built structures. Its automated features and AI-driven insights streamline design exploration and assessment of environmental aspects, enhancing architects' creative capabilities.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation

As of 2023, Asia-Pacific claims the title of the largest region in the land planning and development market, followed closely by North America. The land planning and development market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential Land Planning And Development, Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development, Industrial Land Planning And Development

2) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

3) By Service: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: Houses And Housing Estate Developments, Apartments And Other Residential Developments

Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Land Planning And Development Market Trends , opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on land planning and development market size, land planning and development market drivers and trends, land planning and development market major players, land planning and development market competitors' revenues, land planning and development market positioning, and land planning and development market growth across geographies. The land planning and development market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the land planning and development market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

